Despite vowing last year to increase deportations the leftist coalition government in Germany only managed to deport less than three per cent of migrants set for removal in the first four months of the year.

In the wake of soaring antisemitic incidents and Islamist attacks across Europe following the October 7th terror attacks on Israel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his government would begin deportations of illegals, failed asylum seekers and foreign criminals on a “large scale“.

However, figures reported by public broadcaster Deutsche Well have shown that this has yet to come to pass, with just 6,300 foreigners being removed from Germany from January to April. This is compared to 240,000 who faced a deportation order, meaning that just 2.63 per cent of migrants were removed after receiving an order to leave.

DW reports that around 80 per cent of those with a deportation order could not be removed because they either did not have identification papers or came from countries that Germany currently considers unsafe — such as Syria and Afghanistan — and therefore refuses to send migrants back to homelands.

Chancellor Scholz has said that his government would look to end the prohibition on sending migrants back to Syria and Afghanistan, following a mass stabbing that left a police officer dead by a failed asylum seeker from Afghanistan who avoided removal on the grounds that his home country was unsafe.

“It outrages me when someone who has sought protection here commits the most serious crimes. Such criminals should be deported, even if they come from Syria and Afghanistan,” the chancellor said earlier this month.

However, this would likely need the requirement of the Islamist governments in control of the two countries, meaning that it is currently unknown when deportations will actually start to resume to Afghanistan and Syria.

At a conference in Potsdam over the weekend, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said that rather than negotiating with the Taliban regime in Kabul, Berlin has begun talks with Afghanistan’s regional neighbours on possibly accepting Afghan nationals from Germany.

The centre-right opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party — which opened the gates of Europe to mass migration under former CDU Chancellor Angela Merkel — has called for the government to enact a similar scheme to the still-yet-to-be-implemented Rwanda model of the British Conservative Party, which seeks to remove migrants to a third-party country while their asylum claims are being possessed in order to hopefully deter illegal migration into the country.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz also criticised Chancellor Scholz for failing to deliver on his promises and suggested that he caved to pressure from his leftist government coalition partners.

“The Chancellor has not yet implemented the promises and announcements he made… The coalition partners’ concerns were more likely to be taken into account than to initiate a real change in migration policy.”

