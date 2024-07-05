Hungary’s Viktor Orbán Arrives for ‘Peace Mission’ in Russia

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Moscow, days after a similar visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, to discuss the ongoing Russian invasion with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Kremlin offered Orbán a cordial reception, just as Kyiv did less than a week ago, but leaders in the European Union issued statements appearing to indicate disapproval of Orbán’s travels. Orbán, who currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, has described his travel as a “peace mission” intended to “clarify the facts” between Zelensky and Putin, hoping to carve out space for direct talks between the two countries.

In his public remarks alongside Orbán, Putin described his decision to invade Ukraine as “the largest European crisis” and declared himself at Orbán’s “disposal” to help him in his capacity leading the European Council.

He offered some criticism independent of Ukraine, however, lamenting that direct trade between Hungary and Russia had declined – likely a product of Orbán courting a massive amount of Chinese investment.

“I know that this time you have come not only as our long-standing partner, but also as the President of the Council of the European Union,” Putin said. “I hope we will have the opportunity to exchange views on building bilateral relations in this difficult situation and, of course, to discuss the possible scenarios for the largest European crisis – I am referring to Ukraine.”

“I hope you will acquaint me with your personal stance and the stance of the European partners,” Putin continued, according to a translation of his remarks by the Kremlin. “As for bilateral relations, unfortunately, we have seen a serious decline in trade, by more than 35 percent. But in general, there is much to work on. We are implementing ambitious projects.”

“In any case, we are delighted to see you and we have much to discuss,” he concluded.

Orbán, according to the Kremlin, emphasized how often the two have met in person – 11 times in the past decade, over once a year – and thanked Putin for entertaining his visit.

“I am very grateful to you for agreeing to see me even in such a difficult situation,” Orbán was quoted as saying. “I must tell you that the number of countries that can talk to both sides of this conflict is rapidly declining. Hungary will probably be the only country in Europe soon that will be able to talk to all parties.”

Shortly before his arrival, Orbán published a statement on social media describing a visit to Moscow as part of a greater “peace mission.”

Orbán chose his first international visit after taking on the six-month Council presidency to Ukraine. Orbán and Zelensky have maintained bilateral relations officially, but struggled in their personal relationship, caught repeatedly arguing on camera during events that both have attended. The visit to Kyiv, which occurred on Tuesday, included public recognitions of the difficulties in their relationship but assurances from both that they are open to talking it out.

“I have come with the intention of making progress in our bilateral relations,” Orbán said in Kyiv. “We try to put the disputes of the past behind us and focus on the period ahead. we would like the relations between our two countries to be much better.”

Zelensky praised the “good progress” between Ukraine and Hungary and thanked Orbán for both visiting Kyiv and signing onto the declaration arising from Zelensky’s Swiss-hosted “peace summit.” Orbán’s visit, he said, was “a clear signal to all of us of the importance of unity in Europe and taking collective steps.”

Notably, however, reports following the meeting indicated that Orbán attempted to convince Zelensky to return to the negotiating table with Russia and failed, as Ukraine rejected bilateral talks as long as Russia continued to colonize Ukrainian territory.

“The ways of international diplomacy are slow and complicated,” Orbán confirmed, “I put it to the president that we should consider whether the order may be reversed by speeding up peace talks with a quick ceasefire.”

In an interview with a Hungarian radio network on Friday, Orbán again emphasized that he sought to convince Russia and Ukraine to accept “a long journey that can lead to a ceasefire and peace talks.” He also appeared to criticize the European Union for doing what he felt was not enough work towards ending the killing in Ukraine.

“You cannot make peace from a comfortable armchair in Brussels,” Orbán said. “Even if the rotating EU-Presidency has no mandate to negotiate on behalf of the EU, we cannot sit back and wait for the war to miraculously end.”

The European Union’s unelected leaders appeared to similarly disapprove of Orbán’s policies. Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, warned Orbán in a social media post on Friday, “appeasement will not stop Putin.”

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell issued a statement apparently refuting the idea that Orbán is in Moscow in his capacity as the head of the European Council, insisting the prime minister “is thus not representing the EU in any form.”

