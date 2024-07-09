New UK PM Keir Starmer Set for Bilateral D.C. Meeting with Joe Biden

Newly installed left-wing UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and U.S. President Joe Biden have wasted no time in arranging a time and place for their first meeting, with Wednesday set aside during NATO’s 75th anniversary gathering in Washington, DC.

“President Biden looks forward to his first meeting with Prime Minister Starmer and will underscore the importance of continuing to strengthen the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

She said the two leftists “will have the opportunity to discuss in depth U.S.-UK cooperation across a range of issues, including support to Ukraine, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific, reaching a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza, ensuring that Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon, and strengthening the coalition to confront Iranian-backed Houthi threats to commercial shipping.”

WATCH: Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks with President Joe Biden

She said they will also discuss furthering bilateral cooperation in “areas such as protecting advanced technologies and developing climate and clean energy solutions.”

Biden and Starmer spoke Friday, according to the White House.

As Breitbart News reported, the Labour Party swept to victory in last Thursday’s election as anti-Tory sentiment helped boost the leftist party to win a Tony Blair-style majority.