Climate Alarmists Warn of ‘Hottest Day in Thousands of Years’

Climate alarmists are lamenting July’s warm weather, asserting earth saw its hottest day on record this week and likely “the hottest day in thousands of years.”

July 21, which exceeded the old milestone set last July, “very likely stands as the hottest day in thousands of years, based on tree ring records, ice cores and other so-called paleoclimate data,” declares senior climate reporter Andrew Freedman, writing for Axios.

“We are now in truly uncharted territory and as the climate keeps warming, we are bound to see new records being broken in future months and years,” states Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service in Europe.

Not content with these extravagant claims, the article goes on to assert that 2024 is “the planet’s hottest year yet since at least the pre-industrial era, and likely for at least 100,000 years before that” (emphasis added).

The piece echoes claims by the once prestigious Lancet medical journal, which has averred that 2023 saw “the highest global temperatures in over 100,000 years.”

These are astonishing contentions considering that temperature data collection only began in the 19th century.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), three of the world’s most complete temperature tracking records, maintained by NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Climatic Data Center, and the U.K. Meteorological Office’s Hadley Centre, only began in 1880.

Although sporadic attempts to measure temperature were made previously, “there are too few data before 1880 for scientists to estimate average temperatures for the entire planet,” NASA has concluded.

Moreover, because proxy records from things like tree rings, pollen counts, and ice cores differ fundamentally from direct measurements, “scientists typically do not include them on the same charts as the instrumental record,’” NASA revealed.

But who wants to let science get in the way of a good story?

