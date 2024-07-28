Organizers of the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games have issued a non-apology apology for any offense “taken” by Christians from a drag queen parody of Jesus’ Last Supper.

“Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group,” declared Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps regarding the ceremony, which many — including the French bishops’ conference — have deemed a “mockery” of Christ’s Last Supper.

“The opening ceremony aimed to celebrate community tolerance,” she continued. “We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offense, we are of course really sorry.”

European Parliament member Marion Marechal blamed the offensive scene on France’s far-left minority, insisting that it did not represent the French people.

“To all the Christians of the world who are watching the #Paris2024 ceremony and felt insulted by this drag queen parody of the Last Supper, know that it is not France that is speaking but a left-wing minority ready for any provocation,” Marechal posted on X, along with the hashtag “#notinmyname.”

To all the Christians of the world who are watching the #Paris2024 ceremony and felt insulted by this drag queen parody of the Last Supper, know that it is not France that is speaking but a left-wing minority ready for any provocation. #notinmyname À tous les chrétiens du monde… pic.twitter.com/GusP2TR63u — Marion Maréchal (@MarionMarechal) July 26, 2024

For his part, the leader of the Italian Liga party, Matteo Salvini, characterized the event as insulting and “sleazy.”

“Opening the Olympics by insulting billions of Christians around the world was a really bad start, dear French people. Sleazy,” Salvini wrote on X.

Aprire le Olimpiadi insultando miliardi di Cristiani nel mondo è stato davvero un pessimo inizio, cari francesi. Squallidi. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/3RpNvUundd — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) July 27, 2024

