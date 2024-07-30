The leftist-populist government of Slovakia has announced that it will not take part in the closing ceremonies of the Paris Olympics over the “insult” to Christianity and the “degenerate decadence” put on display during the opening of the games.

Deputy Prime Minister Tomas Taraba announced on social media on Monday that he will cancel his planned trip to France to attend the closing ceremony of the Olympics after an LGBTQ-themed apparent parody of the Last Supper of Jesus Christ enraged Christians worldwide.

Taraba, who has been covering certain responsibilities in the wake of the failed assassination attempt of PM Robert Fico in May, said: “I was supposed to represent Slovakia at the closing ceremony, but this Olympics will be forever written as a repulsive symbol and degenerate decadence.”

The Slovakian politician added that the organizers of the Opening Ceremony had “abused the beauty of sport and made it progressive political theater.”

“For that, I decided that I will not participate in the ceremony.”

France Committed National ‘Suicide’ with Woke Olympic Opening Ceremonies, Says Ex-Cabinet Ministerhttps://t.co/VAurJ1HSEl — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 27, 2024

Deputy PM Taraba’s Christian right-wing Slovak National Party is in coalition with the leftist-populist Direction-Social Democracy government of Robert Fico, who espouses left-wing economic positions while emphasising a strong sense of nationalism and rejection of globalist projects, such as opposing Ukraine’s admission into NATO and the EU.

Taraba took aim at the organizers of the Olympics for making an “insult of the symbols of Christiainity” while putting forward an “abomination for the world, the presentation of full LGBT ideology.”

After the Olympics removed the opening ceremony from its YouTube page, the Slovak leader added on X: “The insults to Christianity and the presented decadence have reached such a level that they have offended the whole normal world, which understands the difference between culture and garbage.”

Taraba was not alone among global Christians to take offence at the apparent ridicule of the religion by the Olympics, with Catholic Bishop Robert Barron describing the drag queen scene as “gross, flippant mockery” of a “very central moment in Christianity.”

On Sunday, the artistic director of the Opening Ceremony, Frenchman Thomas Jolly, attempted to claim that the similarities between the Last Supper of Jesus Christ and his drag-queen dinner tableau were merely coincidental and that he was attempting to create a “great pagan festival.”

Olympic Opening Ceremony Director Claims Drag Last Supper Not Inspired by Bible but a ‘Great Pagan Festival’ https://t.co/LX7h24R68e — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 29, 2024