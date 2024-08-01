Olympic Drag Queen Has No Regrets: Says Paris Opening Ceremony ‘a Photograph of France in 2024’

Drag queen Hugo Bardin on Thursday vehemently rejected criticism of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. He said the mass input of LGBTQI+ performers presented a snapshot of modern France under President Emmanuel Macron, adding the fact former U.S. President Donald Trump was offended meant performers had “done our job.”

“It was a really important moment for the French people and the representation of France around the world,” said the Frenchman – who performs under the stage name Paloma and took part in “The Last Supper” scene that has drawn some furious criticism — including from Trump who called it “a disgrace.”

Other critics called the scene a mockery of Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting showing Jesus Christ and his apostles. Such has been the response the Paris organising committee has taken down down vision from the Olympics YouTube channel.

Paloma, known in France for winning “Drag Race France,” appeared with other drag artists and dancers alongside Barbara Butch, a popular DJ who wore a silver headdress that looked like a halo.

Butch has now filed a complaint alleging online abuse and harassment, and Paris police have launched an investigation, as Breitbart News reported.

Paloma told AP he was proud to have been part of a show that avoided French cliches — citing for example, “the Parisian with a baguette under their arm.”

“It could have been a postcard from 1930,” he said of the ceremony. “But instead, it was a photograph of France in 2024.”

French Catholic bishops and others were among those who said Christians had been offended, though Paris Olympics organizers pleaded there was “never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group” but rather to “celebrate community tolerance.”

Trump was asked on Fox News what he thought of the depiction in “Last Supper” scene.

“I’m very open-minded,” the former president and current Republican nominee told host Laura Ingraham, “but I thought what they did was a disgrace.”

Of Trump’s comments, Paloma told AP: “My first reaction is to say that if Donald Trump is not reacting, then we have not done our job.”