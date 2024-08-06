Multiple Travels Alerts Issued as World Recoils from Starmer’s Britain

Multiple travel alerts have been issued around the world warning visitors to the UK to be wary of violent protests occurring almost daily in Sir Keir Starmer’s Britain.

Riots erupted in cities in England and Northern Ireland over the past week following a stabbing attack at a Southport dance class which left three girls dead and more injured, as Breitbart News reported.

Leftist Labour Prime Minister Starmer has since announced a “standing army” of specialist police would be set up to deal with the rioting and the hundreds of arrests so far, however many countries are taking no chances with the rising civic disorder.

Sir Keir Starmer Announces ‘Standing Army’ to Combat Riots as he Insists ‘There is no Two-Tier Policing’https://t.co/giPVF45uG6 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 5, 2024

ABC News reports the latest update to the Australian federal government’s Smart Traveller website advised UK visitors to “avoid areas where protests are occurring due to the potential for disruption and violence”.

“Public protests and events that draw large groups of people can turn violent, and can evolve into riots,” the website said.

Australians travelling in the UK should “avoid all protests”, “monitor the media for the latest information” and “follow instructions of local authorities” to stay safe.

Other countries, including Nigeria, Malaysia and Indonesia, have also issued their own travel alerts for the UK.

Elon Musk Warns of English ‘Civil War’ as Muslim Gangs Clash With Anti-Migration Demoshttps://t.co/T78Kq1Vfy1 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 5, 2024

The Indonesian embassy in London issued an appeal to its citizens in the UK at the weekend.

“Consider the urgency and increase vigilance [if] you have to travel or do activities outside the home,” they said on social media.

“Avoid large crowds and places that have the potential to become gathering places for masses or groups of demonstrators.”

A similar travel alert by Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted there was “an increased risk of violence and disorder.”

“The violence has assumed dangerous proportions as evidenced by reported attacks on law enforcement agents and damage to infrastructure,” they said in a statement.

“Avoid political processions and protests, rallies or marches … Be vigilant and self-aware at all times.”

More than 400 people have been arrested across the country since the riots first broke out last Tuesday.