Failed left-wing politician and former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf has said that he is considering leaving the United Kingdom with his family as a result of the anti-mass migration riots that have erupted over the past week in Britain.

Humza Yousaf, a member of the far-left Scottish National Party (SNP) and who served as Scotland’s first minister, said that he has questioned if his family can have “an existence” in the UK. Unrest and violence broke out last week in response to the mass stabbing at a children’s ‘Taylor Swift’ dance party last week in Southport, which left three young girls dead and several others seriously injured.

Despite no riots occurring in Scotland so far, the Member of the Scottish Parliament told The News Agents podcast: “It is a strange feeling when your very sense of belonging is questioned.

“I’m about as Scottish as they come. Born in Scotland, raised in Scotland, educated in Scotland, just welcomed my third child here in Scotland, was the leader of the Scottish Government for just over a year.”

“But the truth of the matter is, I don’t know whether the future for me and my wife and my three children is going to be here in Scotland or the United Kingdom, or indeed in Europe and the West, because I have, for some time, really worried about the rise of Islamophobia.”

Yousaf went on to claim that as a child, he had been critical of his father for maintaining his Pakistani citizenship after moving to the UK over supposed concerns about perhaps needing to flee the country back to his homeland, but now he no longer considers it a “ridiculous suggestion.”

In an interview with @TheNewsAgents I was honest. I don't know if my children will be safe in the UK with the rise of the far-right. Every Muslim I know is asking the same question: do we have a future here in the UK? We need to confront the far-right, we cannot let them win. pic.twitter.com/eXvsgez7A7 — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) August 6, 2024

The former Scottish first minister, a role similar to that of governor in the United States, maintained that it is not his preference to leave the country, which he hailed for having a “strong history and heritage of multiculturalism,” citing his own time as an elected leader as well as the elevation of former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and current London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

However, Yousaf took aim at other British politicians for supposedly stoking “Islamophobia” in the UK, singling out Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Reform MP Lee Anderson as chief culprits.

The former first minister alleged that Mr Farage “has demonised Muslims and migrants for decades. He’s made a living, quite literally, out of it.” Yousaf also suggest that the Brexit leader had said that all Muslims in Britain represent “a fifth column, who are trying to kill us’,” — somewhat unfairly, given Farage had been speaking about a radicalised minority within the Muslim community which had, for instance, included individuals who volunteered to join the Islamic State.

“When people talk about concerns about migrants, or legitimate concerns around migrants, they’re beating up black, Asian and Muslim people,” Yousaf asserted.

“They’re not going after Ukrainian refugees. They’re not going after European migrants. We don’t want them going after anybody, but they are going after people who are black, who are Asian, who are Muslim.”

Yousaf, himself, has a history of racially divisive comments, infamously taking to the floor of the Scottish Parliament in 2020 amid the international Black Lives Matter riots that there were too many white people in positions of power in Scottish government and society.

