A 34-year-old woman and a 11-year-old girl have been stabbed in Leicester Square, central London, police say a man has been arrested.

Paramedics responded to a stabbing in London’s Leicester Square on Monday morning, and treated a 34-year-old woman and a 11-year-0ld girl who were both removed to a London hospital’s major trauma center.

The Metropolitan Police say the incident was a stabbing and that they have arrested one male who is being held. They are not seeking anyone else in connection with the stabbing at this time, stating “We don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects.”

The attack took place at a popular tourist spot in the heart of London’s West End, a short walk from the theatres and cinemas, as well as from Picadilly Circus, Trafalgar Square, and the Soho quarter. Blood was visible on the pavement behind the police tape outside the tourist-focussed Lego and M&M’s World stores on the square.

This story is developing