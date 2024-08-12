Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, ‘dared’ far-left former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf to sue him after reports that the Muslim politician is considering legal action over Musk branding him “super racist” against white people.

“Make my day,” was X owner Elon Musk’s response to reports that Humza Yousaf, the architect of Scotland’s new draconian hate speech law, was considering a lawsuit against the South African-born American citizen tech billionaire.

According to Scotland’s Sunday Mail, the failed former Scottish leader has not ruled out a lawsuit against Musk and is actively “considering all options” after the Tesla CEO accused Yousaf of being “super, super racist” and having hatred towards white people.

Yousaf’s attorney, Aamer Anwar said: “Anybody who goes on social media, even if they own the platform and thinks that free speech is absolute whether in the UK or USA, needs to think again. Free speech carries responsibility and if you break the law there are consequences, as we have seen in recent days.

“Elon Musk has effectively painted a target on Humza Yousaf’s back with his completely unacceptable, untrue and inflammatory comments.”

Responding to the threat of a potential lawsuit, Mr Musk wrote on X: “He’s obviously super racist against white people. I dare that scumbag to sue me. Go ahead, make my day.”

“Legal discovery will show that however big a racist he’s been in public communications, he is vastly worse in private communications,” he added.

The billionaire tech entrepreneur originally cited Yousaf’s infamous BLM-inspired 2020 speech in which he criticised Scotland — a 93 per cent white country — of having too many white people in positions of power, as evidence for the leftist politician’s racism against white people.

Amid the anti-mass migration riots in the UK, which broke out earlier this month following a mass stabbing attack by an alleged second-generation migrant teen from Rwanda, Yousaf — like others in the political establishment in Britain — have accused Musk and his free speech-oriented X social media platform of stoking divisions within the country.

“These are people sitting in their mothers’ basements in their Y-fronts eating spaghetti hoops out of a can, then Musk amplifies their nonsense to his 193 million followers. That then spreads like wildfire,” Yousaf asserted.

“He seems to be hoping for civil war in the UK, he has used those words time and again, almost instigating it. I think he is one of the most dangerous men on the planet,” he said.

Pakistani-heritage Yousaf, who was forced to resign from his leadership role amid pressure from within his own party in May, also said last week that he was considering leaving the country with his family following the riots and the supposed rise of “Islamophobia.”

