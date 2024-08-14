J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk Named in ‘Cyber Harassment’ Lawsuit Filed by Algerian Olympic Boxer at Center of Gender Controversy

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who is alleged to have male XY chromosomes and who competed against women to win gold at the Paris Olympics, has filed a criminal complaint to French authorities claiming that author J.K. Rowling and tech billionaire Elon Musk participated in a campaign of “cyber harassment.”

As Breitbart News reported, Khelif became a lightning rod for controversy after defeating Italian fighter Angela Carini in only 46 seconds. Prior to the Olympics, Khelif failed the International Boxing Association’s gender eligibility tests gender tests alongside Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting.

In 2023, the International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev explained his organization’s decision to disqualify Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting and Algeria’s Imane Khelif from competing in the IBA’s 2023 Women’s World Boxing Championships, according to Russia’s Tass News Agency. “Based on DNA tests, we identified a number of athletes who tried to trick their colleagues into posing as women. According to the results of the tests, it was proved that they have XY chromosomes. Such athletes were excluded from competition,” Kremlev said.

Khelif defeated multiple female opponents on the way to winning gold. During the height of the controversy, J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk, and prominent accounts on X were strongly critical of Khelif for competing, with some wrongly characterizing Khelif as “transgender.”

Nabil Boudi, the Paris-based attorney of Khelif, told Variety that the complaint had been filed the anti-online hatred center of the Paris public prosecutor’s office on Friday. Per Variety:

The lawsuit was filed against X, which under French law means that it was filed against unknown persons. That ‘ensure[s] that the ‘prosecution has all the latitude to be able to investigate against all people,’ including those who may have written hateful messages under pseudonyms, said Boudi. The complaint nevertheless mentions famously controversial figures.” “J. K. Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others,” he said, adding that Donald Trump would be part of the investigation. “Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution.”

“What we’re asking is that the prosecution investigates not only these people but whoever it feels necessary. If the case goes to court, they will stand trial,” Boudi said, adding that the lawsuit “could target personalities overseas.”

“The prosecutor’s office for combating online hate speech has the possibility to make requests for mutual legal assistance with other countries,” Boudi said.

