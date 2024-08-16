A 16-year-old has been arrested after the stabbing of an Irish Army chaplain at a barracks in Galway city late Thursday evening.

Padre Father Paul Murphy, a member of the clergy attached to the Renmore barracks in Galway, Ireland, reportedly suffered multiple stab wounds after being approached by a young male at around 10.45 pm on Thursday night.

According to a report from the Irish Times, the attack is believed to have occurred as the chaplain was in his car while waiting for the gate to the barracks to open. The paper reports that Father Murphy is understood to have been wearing civilian clothes at the time.

Army sentries are said to have fired five warning shots during the incident and used a baton to ultimately subdue the suspect, who has only been identified as a 16-year-old male and an Irish national.

The alleged attacker is reportedly currently in custody at a Garda (police) station in the North Western Region, but due to his age, he will not be able to be interviewed until a parent or other custodial adult signs off.

Ireland’s The Journal newspaper reports, citing police sources, that the alleged teenage attacker had made comments about the country’s military involvement in the Middle East at the scene of the incident.

However, while examining previous police interactions with the suspect, the police are said to believe that the attack is non-terror related. A mental health assessment of the suspect is also expected to be conducted.

Thankfully, despite the attack, Father Murphy’s condition is not life-threatening.

In a post on Facebook while awaiting surgery, the chaplain wrote: “Friends, thank you for your prayers, love, and concern. Sorry that I can’t reply to all messages and take all the calls coming my way. I’m doing okay; just awaiting surgery. All will be well.”

Local councillor Alan Cheevers said that Murphy is “very much part of the community,” having served at the Renmore barracks for the past 12 years.

“For something like this to happen in the area that predominantly has a very low crime rate and antisocial behaviour rate, I suppose it’s really, really concerning,” Cheevers said.