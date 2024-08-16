The founder of a local “LGBTQ+ Pride” organisation in England has been charged with a series of child sexual abuse offences, including the rape of a child and making indecent photographs of children.

Stephen Ireland, 40, the founder and former director of Pride in Surrey, and a former Pride in Surrey volunteer, David Sutton, 26, were arrested and charged this week by the Surrey Police over a series of alleged child sex abuse crimes.

The pair have been jointly charged with 15 offences, including conspiracy to sexually assault a child, conspiracy to kidnap a child, arranging the commission of a child sex offence, and conspiracy to administer a substance with intent, Police Surrey said in a statement.

Ireland has also been charged individually with a further 22 offences, including the rape of a child under 13, causing a child under 13 to engage in penetrative sexual activity, making indecent photographs of children, possession of prohibited images of children, and distributing indecent photographs of a child.

Meanwhile, Sutton has also been charged individually with a further seven offences, including making indecent photographs of children, possession of prohibited images of children, possession of an extreme pornographic image, and distributing indecent photographs of a child.

According to the police, all the alleged offences are said to have occurred between August 2022 and July 2024.

Pride in Surrey, a pro-LGBTQ+ non-profit based in the London suburb of Woking, states that its “mission” is to “celebrate the inclusion and diversity of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT+) culture and community.”

The group said that it was first made aware of the allegations on June 12th and that both Ireland and Sutton were “immediately suspended from the organisation” and Ireland was removed as director. They have both since been removed entirely from the organisation.

“Like all of you, we are appalled and horrified at the charges which have been brought against the two individuals. We will fully cooperate with Surrey Police in any way they require to ensure justice can be served,” Pride in Surrey said.

“The alleged victims and their families deserve justice, and our thoughts are with them at what is sure to be an incredibly difficult time.”