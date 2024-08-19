A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a multiple stabbing incident in Manchester left a woman dead and two others seriously injured late Sunday evening.

A 43-year-old woman died, and a 17-year-old girl and a 64-year-old man have been hospitalised with “life-threatening injuries” after they suffered “serious stab wounds” during an incident at a property in the Gorton area of Manchester, England.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after the stabbings, which occurred around 11:20 pm on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.

No further information about the suspect has been made public at the time of this reporting, however, the Manchester Evening News reports that detectives believe the man was “known” to the victims, and the stabbings are thought to have been an “isolated” incident.

#ARREST | Last night we responded to a triple stabbing at a property in #Gorton. We were quick on the scene and arrested a 22-year-old man after a woman in her 40s sadly passed away. Early indication suggests the victims were known to the suspect. More ➡️ https://t.co/hAUPUrzQ91 pic.twitter.com/qvvkkmXfpr — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) August 19, 2024

In a statement issued on Monday morning, Detective Superintendent Toby Facey said: “We understand that the local community and further afield across Greater Manchester will be rightly shocked and concerned after waking up and hearing this tragic news this morning.

“Our thoughts remain with those affected and their loved ones at this difficult time. We are doing all we can to support them.

“Within minutes of the call being made, our officers were at the scene and an arrest had been made.

“An investigation has been launched and we are in the very early stages of our enquiries. We have had detectives on the ground who have been working throughout the night trying to get to the bottom of what has happened and why.

“Local officers will remain in the area making enquiries, as well as an increased number of highly visible patrols. If you have any concerns, please speak to them.