A Turkish national has been arrested in Germany after a man was shot three times in the head in an execution-style killing in Frankfurt Central Station on Tuesday evening.

A 27-year-old man from Turkey was shot and killed on the platform of the main train station for the German city of Frankfurt at around 9 pm local time on Tuesday night. The man, who was shot three times in the head, died at the scene.

On Wednesday, German authorities said that a 54-year-old man, also from Turkey, has been arrested and brought before a local magistrate.

“We have applied for an arrest warrant to be issued against the suspect on the urgent suspicion of murder,” said Frankfurt prosecutor’s office spokesman Dominik Mies, according to German broadcaster NTV.

It is currently being investigated whether the two men knew each other, Mies said, adding that investigations are “still at the very beginning”.

Berlin Police Chief: Young Foreign Males Behind Violent Crime Wavehttps://t.co/IU92eHaQYn — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 23, 2024

The prosecutor’s office did reveal that the 54-year-old was seen approaching the victim and allegedly shooting him in the back of the head.

After the 27-year-old fell to the floor of the platform, the suspected assailant is said to have shot him twice more in the head before fleeing the scene.

However, Federal Police officers tracked the Turkish national down before he was able to board a train and escape, detaining him near the location of the killing.

The prosecutor’s office said that they recovered the suspected murder weapon and have determined that the suspect is registered in the German state of Baden-Württemberg.