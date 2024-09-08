Hungary said that it will bus illegal migrants to the European Union capital of Brussels if the bloc attempts to force Budapest into accepting supposed asylum seekers who broke into other EU nations.

In a move reminiscent of Texas Governor Gregg Abbott’s scheme to send illegals to liberal-run cities throughout the United States, Hungarian Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior Bence Rétvári promised to provide migrants with one-way tickets to Brussels.

Standing before a fleet of busses in Budapest on Friday, the Hungarian politician said per Magyarnemzet: “If the European Union forces Hungary to let in illegal immigrants, Hungary will offer the migrants to transport them to Brussels for free after completing the European procedure.”

“The mayor of Brussels reacted to the proposal in such a way that it would turn the everyday lives of the people of Brussels upside down. And Hungary protects the southern border so that the everyday lives of Hungarians are not turned upside down,” he added.

The declaration from Hungary comes as the EU is attempting to impose heavy fines, starting with €200 million due on September 17th, for Budapest’s refusal to acquiesce to accepting in alleged asylum seekers from other European Union countries in a mass redistribution scheme.

Rétvári noted that while other EU nations have left their borders open to waves of illegals, Hungary has been diligent in preventing illegal crossings of its border, including the building of a fence along its southern border.

Rétvári said that the border wall has not only protected Hungary but also protected the EU as whole from further illegal immigration, and therefore, Budapest is looking to counter sue the bloc for services rendered in protecting the EU border. He claimed that since 2015, Hungary has prevented around one million illegal migrants from entering.

“It is outrageous that the European Union does not recognize and financially compensate the Hungarians’ activities, but instead attacks them,” he said.

Speaking at the Cernobbio Forum in Italy earlier this week, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán warned that if Brussels forces countries such as his own to adopt the pro-mass migration policies favoured by elites in Western Europe, it could result in the collapse of the EU as a whole.

“Why do we need it?” Mr Orbán questioned. “It would be much better if the countries which do not wish to follow the common migration policy were granted an opt-out. It would be much better to offer them the possibility of an opt-out than forcing them to combine forces with others, leading to conflicts which would cause the entire European structure to disintegrate.”