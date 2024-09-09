ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) – A van apparently packed with migrants veered off a road and hit a lamp post in Croatia while speeding to escape police on Monday, injuring 14 people, police and doctors said.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. in eastern Croatia when police tasked with stopping illegal entry into Croatia spotted a van with Swiss license plates that had too many people inside and signaled the driver to stop, police said. Instead, the driver speeded up, they said.

A few minutes later, police saw the van by the side of the road after it hit a lamp post. Doctors at nearby hospitals reported that 14 people were hurt, including seven children, state HRT television said.

Migrants from the Middle East, Africa and Asia often seek help from people smugglers to cross borders without authorization to reach wealthy Western European countries. Migrants are often forced to travel in crammed vans or boats.