German terror police are investigating after an alleged Islamic extremist was arrested, said to be plotting to kill soldiers with a machete while they were off-base buying lunch.

A 27-year-old Syrian man was arrested on Thursday after buying two 16-inch machetes — heavy curved knives adapted for clearing undergrowth and now well known on the European criminal scene — which the security services claim he intended to use to launch a terrorist attack.

The man, who was in Germany on a humanitarian visa but who had no previous criminal record or outstanding deportation orders, is alleged to have been plotting to launch an attack against groups of soldiers who travel into Hof, Upper Franconia, Bavaria to buy lunch from their barracks.

The Bavarian Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism at the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office are leading the investigation, and prosecutors say, per Germany’s Die Welt, that the man intended to kill as many lunching soldiers as possible.

The purpose of this was to propagate the alleged cause of Islamic extremism and to unsettle the German people, they claimed.