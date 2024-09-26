A Moroccan migrant rapist suspected of killing a 19-year-old French girl in Paris was set free from prison early and despite having a deportation order was not removed from the country before the alleged murder, sparking demands that the new government finally crack down on immigration.

France has once again been rocked by another gruesome murder apparently at the hands of a migrant, as the body 19-year-old student, named as Philippine, was discovered Saturday half-buried in the Bois de Boulogne park of the affluent 16th arrondissement of Paris.

The suspected murderer, referred to as “Taha O.”, is a 22-year-old migrant from Morocco previously sentenced to seven years in prison for rape. The migrant, who’s DNA was discovered at the scene of the murder, was released from prison early this month after judicial authorities determined that he no longer presented “a threat or a disturbance to public order,” Le Figaro reports.

Yet, after being released from prison, the migrant was given an OQTF (Obligation to leave French territory) deportation order, which also banned him from the country for 10 years. However, he was not removed from the country before the murder of Philippine.

The Moroccan migrant was arrested by police in Geneva on Tuesday and is currently facing extradition back from Switzerland to France.

The gruesome killing has put fresh pressure on the recently-installed government in France, particularly from the anti-mass migration populist National Rally (RN) party of Marine Le Pen, which won the most votes in July’s legislative elections.

RN party president Jordan Bardella said the suspected migrant murderer “had no place on our soil, but he was able to reoffend with complete impunity.”

“Our justice system is lax, our state is dysfunctional, our leaders let the French live with human bombs,” the populist leader added.

“It is time for this government to act: our compatriots are angry and are not going to mince words.”

Bruno Retailleau, France’s new interior minister, the cabinet post tasked with overseeing the nation’s immigration system, said in the wake of the killing of Philippine that the government “must work to ensure the safety of our compatriots.”

“It is up to us, public officials, to refuse to accept this inevitability and to develop our legal arsenal to protect the French. Because it is their first right, and therefore our first duty. If the rules need to be changed, let’s change them,” he wrote on X.

According to the BBC, just 10 per cent of deportation orders are actually carried out by the French government.

The left-liberal British broadcaster, which typically promotes mass migration, noted in a tacit admission of the consequences of unfettered migration that residents of the wealthy area of Paris where Philippine was killed have “become increasingly frightening in recent years, because of the presence of drug-addicts and other suspicious characters.”

While the killing has also drawn outrage from leftist politicians, including Socialist party leader Olivier Faure, who said that the Moroccan migrant “should have gone straight from prison to plane,” others, such as Green MP complained that the killing would be used by the so-called far-right to “exploit it to spread its racist and xenophobic hate”.