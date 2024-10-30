Police Say no Risk to Public After Fire at British Nuclear Shipyard

The shipyard which builds Britain’s nuclear submarines and is set to build future Australian submarines was struck by a “significant” fire overnight, the cause remaining under investigation.

A “significant” fire broke out at Devonshire Dock Hall at Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, north-east England overnight. Two people were admitted to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation but there were no other injuries.

The former Vickers-Armstrongs facility is where the UK builds its nuclear submarines and it is a key location for the new nuclear submarines of the ‘AUKUS’ submarine alliance of Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. HMS Agincourt, an Astute class hunter-killer (fleet) submarine and three of the forthcoming Dreadnought nuclear deterrent submarines are presently under construction at the site.

Given the work undertaken at Barrow, police were quick to reassure there was no “no nuclear risk” to the public.

Although the cause of the fire has not yet been made public, and reports have claimed faulty equipment may be to blame, the blaze at what is certainly one of Britain’s most secure military-industrial sites has inevitably caused a certain degree of speculation over the possibility of sabotage. The shipyard’s owner, BAE systems, has become a frequent target for anti-Israel activists over the past year and European security circles have long been alive with talk of Russian sabotage, including arson.

In several cases, pro-Palestine activists have sabotaged UK weapons factories that supply equipment to Israel. There is no indication BAE produces and exports for Israel at the Barrow site, but the severity of protests, which have quickly evolved from blockades to sometimes quite aggressive direct action has increased. As previously reported of this phenomenon:

Stopping British weapons and equipment exports to Israel has been an urgent priority of the hard left since the October 7th attack, with several protests and even direct actions against UK arms manufacturers in recent months. In November, a major avionics factory operated by BAE systems was blockaded by ‘Workers for a Free Palestine’ activists who asserted Israel is a “terrorist state”. The factory is understood to contribute to the F-35 project. In June, activists protested at a factory in Glasgow, Scotland, a court hearing they caused over one million pounds of damage at the side. Sheriff John McCormick said that activists “entered the building through the roof and caused damage including to parts essential to submarines”. In another action in June, ‘Palestine Action’ activists broke into a weapons factory in Kent, England and smashed up the shop floor with crowbars. In August, police officers were hit with sledgehammers when activists armed with other weapons including axes and whips raises a further arms factory in Bristol, which was ram-raided with a prison van and again smashed up.

Russia has been claimed to be behind a series of acts of sabotage against Western defence sites and infrastructure over the Ukraine War. Just this month, Russian intelligence was blamed for a series of attempted fire-bombings of cargo jets across Europe, and other claimed incidents have varied from arson against Ukrainian businesses in London to the alleged poisoning of water supplies at NATO bases in Germany.

