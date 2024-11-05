Brexit leader Nigel Farage has predicted that his longtime ally Donald Trump will win the U.S. presidential election and that his model of slashing bureaucracy and government waste will serve as a model for the Western world.

“I do believe that he is going to win this; there’s a lot more energy in the Trump campaign than there is in the Harris campaign, of that I have absolutely no doubt,” Mr Farage told GB News.

Speaking from the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Monday to London’s Daily Telegraph, the Reform UK leader said that the “sexy bit” of a potential second Trump administration is the prospect of collaborating with X boss Elon Musk to cut the administrative state, gutting the “deep state” like he did in firing a majority of the Twitter staff.

“There are going to be mass layoffs, whole departments closing, and I’m hoping and praying that’s the blueprint for what we then do on our side of the pond. Because that’s what Reform UK believes in – that we’re over-bureaucratised, and none of it works. This assault on the bureaucratic state is the thing that’s really exciting,” Farage said.

“They’ll all be gone. They’ll all be fired. Why do we need Whitehall with all these useless, ghastly Marxists? Universities have all become madrassas of Marxism. The whole thing is appalling,” the MP for Clacton remarked.

The staunch ally of the Republican candidate said that the first term was limited by Trump’s lack of knowledge of the machinations of Washington. However, Farage said that the team around the former president has been working over the past 18 months to have a full list of appointments ready to hit the ground running if he is elected.

Contrary to narratives spun by establishment media outlets on both sides of the Atlantic, the Reform UK party also argued that Donald Trump’s leadership is necessary to restore order around the world following the disastrous foreign policy of the Biden-Harris administration.

“We have never been closer to war in the entirety of my life, what is happening in the Middle East, what is happening in Ukraine, what may happen in Taiwan. So America needs a strong leader; we need, frankly, a strong leader of NATO; we need somebody who was inclined towards peace, not war,” Farage said.

This sentiment has also been expressed in Europe by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, whose country shares a border with Ukraine. Orbán has maintained that the former president is the only leader in the United States or Europe who has the strength to end the war with Russia and restore peace to the continent.

Mr Farage also highlighted the importance of Trump returning to the White House for the future of the Special Relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom, warning that the “Democrats don’t give a damn about Britain” and prefer to have closer ties with the globalist European Union.

Highlighting the former president’s longstanding desire to forge a new trade agreement with post-Brexit Britain, the leading force behind the 2016 referendum to leave the EU said: “Trump is a genuine friend of our country.”