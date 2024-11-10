‘Speechless’ — Police Admit No Arrests Yet from ‘Jew Hunt’ in Amsterdam

Dutch authorities confirmed Saturday that none of the 62 people arrested Thursday was involved in the actual attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam during what has been described as an Islamist “Jew hunt”.

The Public Prosecution Service revealed that the 62 people arrested over disturbances surrounding the Ajax—Maccabi Tel Aviv match on Thursday were all detained during the game. So far, 40 have been fined and released from custody.

Stunningly, prosecutors admitted that Amsterdam police have yet to make an arrest over the horrific scenes after the match when 25 Israeli fans were attacked, five of whom were hospitalised, De Telegraaf reports.

In a post on X, the leader of the anti-mass migration Party for Freedom (PVV), Geert Wilders, wrote: “I am speechless. Amsterdam Police just confirmed that NO ONE has been arrested during the Islamic Jewhunt in Amsterdam Thursday night. All arrests have been made before and during the soccer match and NOT during the pogrom.”

According to the police, taxi drivers were involved in a series of hit and run attacks on Jews in the city. Others used scooters to quickly flee after attacking.

On Friday, Mayor Femke Halsema said: “Boys on scooters were driving through the town looking for supporters, it was hit and run, football fans were attacked and then the rioters took off again, running away from the police forces who were there in great numbers and I do understand this reminds us of Pogroms, and that this has happened in Amsterdam is reprehensible.

“Not only were people injured last night but our history the history of our city, our city, has been deeply damaged. The Jewish culture has been threatened. And they are all part of this city for centuries. Jewish people in Amsterdam have always enriched our culture, and yesterday Kristallnacht — the night of broken glass — was remembered.”

It has been said that many of the attackers are believed to have been “Moroccan-Dutch” people, however, with no suspects in custody, this has yet to be confirmed. Police said that they are also investigating whether the attacks were coordinated ahead of time.

Mayor Halsema, who has refused to step down in the wake of the attack, added that she believed the war in the Middle East sparked the “terrible antisemitic outburst” in the city.

Since the October 7th terror attacks on Israel last year, antisemetic attacks have soared across Europe. This in conjunction with deadly Islamist terror attacks have pushed European governments to start to walk back open borders policies.

Party for Freedom leader Geert Wilders, who serves as the main power broker behind the Dutch government after winning last November’s election on an anti-mass migration platform, said this week that those involved in the “pogrom” in Amsterdam should be deported from The Netherlands.

“Condemning the Amsterdam Jew hunt is not enough,” he said. “The perpetrators must be expelled from the country. I have been warning for over twenty years about the growing hatred of Jews in the Netherlands due to the ongoing mass immigration and Islamization of our country… Perpetrators out of the country”.