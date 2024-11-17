Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has predicted Donald Trump’s presidential election victory in the United States and his second term in the White House will serve as examples for the Anglosphere to follow.

As Brexit foreshadowed Trump’s insurgent win against the political establishment in 2016, the president-elect’s solidification of his ‘Make America Great Again’ movement in history with a definitive defeat of Democrat Kamala Harris will inspire other populist movements throughout the world, Nigel Farage told former Mumford & Sons guitarist Winston Marshal on his podcast this week.

“I think what Trump has done and what he’ll show over the next four years will be a remarkable example to the rest of the English-speaking world,” Mr Farage said.

“I believe last week was a pivot point in all of this, so I’m actually pretty bullish… I felt it before, but Trump’s victory puts it on steroids,” the Reform UK boss added.

The long-time Trump ally, who returned to frontline politics earlier this year with the hopes of toppling the Westminster establishment in the next British general election, said that he thinks there is a real “possibility of a political revolution sweeping through this country in the next few years.”

While President-Elect Trump was able to sweep to power by taking over the Republican party and eventually moulding it in his image, Mr Farage chose instead to form his own party to take on the two establishment parties in the UK, the governing left-wing Labour Party and the recently ousted Conservative-in-name-only Tories.

“I think the of distrust in both parties, the level of distrust in the type of individuals in those parties, is at the most remarkable level now,” Farage said.

Like Trump, however, Mr Farage hopes to create a broad coalition of working-class voters, including disaffected supporters of both Labour and the Conservatives, in a recreation of the Brexit movement he marshalled in 2016.

Despite being wrong-footed by a snap election called by former Tory PM Rishi Sunak in July, Reform UK managed to secure 4.1 million votes at the general election, leapfrogging the Lib Dems and the Green Party into third place.

However, as a result of the first-past-the-post voting system, Reform’s 14 per cent of the vote only resulted in the party being awarded five members of parliament, compared to 121 for the Tories 23.7 per cent. Nevertheless, with eyes toward the planned 2029 election, Reform will look to build off its strong second-place showings in 98 other constituencies.