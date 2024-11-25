Lawless London: Eight Year Old Seriously Injured in Latest Shooting

Two people, including an eight-year-old girl were shot and “seriously injured” in West London on Sunday night.

An eight-year-old girl and a 34-year-old man were hospitalised in London after a shooting in Kensington, West London, around 1730 GMT Sunday night.

Kensington is one of London’s wealthiest districts and the Southern Row address Police responded to is a stones’ throw from the fashionable Notting Hill neighbourhood.

Kensington and Chelsea police boss Superintendent Owen Renowden said both victims were “seriously injured”, and while they have no update yet on the condition of the adult male, the child is “thankfully in a stable condition this morning”.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area on Sunday night who might have seen a potential suspect fleeing, or any other witnesses, to come forward.

The shooting is only the latest such incident in London’s long, slow-burn lawlessness crisis. Crime report aggregator London Murder Map states by their count there have been 92 murders in the city’s 33 boroughs in 2024 so far, 53 of them by knife and 11 by firearm.