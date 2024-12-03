Speculation surrounding the potential of World’s Richest Man Elon Musk bankrolling Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party has reportedly spooked the British government to such an extent that it is considering proposals to put a cap on political donations.

Reports emerged over the weekend that on the back of successfully supporting Donald Trump’s campaign in the United States, Tesla boss Elon Musk may seek to repeat in Britain with up to a $100 million donation to Reform UK, run by staunch Trump ally Nigel Farage, in a bid to dethrone Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government.

While neither confirmed by Musk or Mr Farage, the mere speculation of his potential intervention has sent shock waves through the Westminster establishment, with the left-wing Guardian newspaper reporting that Starmer’s government are considering proposals to place a hard cap on political donations.

One such proposal is expected to be published by the progressive Institute for Public Policy Research, which will reportedly call for a £100,000 annual limit on individual and corporate donations to political parties.

The Labour did not commit to a donations cap in its election manifesto ahead of the July vote, however, the party did state: “We will protect democracy by strengthening the rules around donations to political parties.”

Although current rules prohibit foreign donations, Musk could theoretically use the British branch of his X social media platform to donate to Reform.

It comes amid increasing tensions between the South African-American entrepreneur and the left-wing Labour government, with Musk frequently criticizing leadership in London over draconian speech restrictions and a failure to police actual crimes in Britain.

Meanwhile, the Tesla owner has also openly supported the insurgent populist Reform UK party of Nigel Farage, who is the only politician in Britain that Musk follows on his X social media platform.

The potential limit on donations would not just impact Farage, however, as the leftist Labour Party has also benefited greatly from big money backers, including from supermarket tycoon Lord David Sainsbury, who gave £2.5 million to the party in the last election.

Commenting on potential election rule changes, a spokesman for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “As set out in the manifesto, we are working to strengthen the rules around donations to political parties to ensure we maintain trust in our electoral system. We will set out more details on this in due course.”

Should Mr Musk back Farage’s Reform party, it would not only be a threat to the Labour government, however, as it would also give the upstart party a significant financial advantage over the conservative-in-name-only Tory Party, which was ousted from office in July after failures to limit migration and imposing a high tax and spend agenda on the nation.

Mr Farage has stated that his goal is to first replace the Tories as the country’s main right-wing opposition party before taking on Labour in the planned 2029 general election.

Responding to the rumors of a sizable donation from Musk, Farage told GB News on Monday: “I have literally no idea about this at all what I do know is that Elon Musk is very supportive of me, what I’m trying to do, and he thinks that if Reform do well in the UK, we can bring about the same kind of change that he intends to do with Donald Trump in America.”