Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will reportedly tap veteran left-wing politico Lord Peter Mandelson to serve as the next ambassador from Britain to the United States.

Dubbed the “Prince of Darkness” and one of the first figures to receive the moniker of “spin doctor” during his time as communications director for the Labour Party, Mandelson is expected to now have the job of mending ties between the Starmer government and the incoming Trump administration in Washington.

Mandelson, who has not served in government for 14 years, will take up the post after January when current U.S. Ambassador Dame Karen Pierce will step down, according to The Times of London.

The 71-year-old Labour Party veteran previously held cabinet roles under former prime ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair, including as European commissioner for trade, which the British paper of record noted was key in his selection given the likely focus on trade and tariffs of the incoming Trump administration.

Mandelson’s likely appointment is notable in that it is the first time a political figure, rather than a career diplomat, has staffed the position in nearly a half century.

A government source told the BBC: “The fact the prime minister has chosen to make a political appointment and sent Lord Mandelson to Washington shows just how importantly we see our relationship with the Trump administration.

“We’re sending someone close to the prime minister with unrivalled political and policy experience, particularly on the crucial issue of trade. He’s the ideal candidate to represent the UK’s economic and security interests in the USA.”

While President-Elect Trump has been one of the most ardent supporters of the “special relationship” between the United States and the United Kingdom — particularly in contrast to outgoing President Biden — it remains to be seen how cozy relations between Washington and London given previous critiques of Trump by top cabinet members including Britain’s top diplomat, Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Although Lammy has attempted several charm offenses with Trump’s team and Republicans in Washington, he has so far refused to apologise for past comments about the incoming president, such as branding Trump a “neo-Nazi sympathising sociopath”, a “racist KKK and Nazi sympathiser,” and a “tyrant in a toupee”.

Tensions were further raised this summer, during which the Labour Party dispatched operatives to the United States to campaign on behalf of the failed presidential campaign of Kamala Harris. In response, the Trump campaign filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) alleging illegal foreign “contributions” by Labour to the Democrats.

Mandelson will therefore have a tough task ahead of him as ambassador to Washington. However, despite his far-left past, the Blairite politician has been a leading voice within Labour circles for striking a conciliatory position towards Trump, for example, urging the government to mend relations with key Trump ally Elon Musk.

Mandelson has also called for the government to put aside partisan politics and utilise the close relationship between Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Donald Trump.

Commenting last month on a potential role for Mr Farage in talks with the new administration, Mandelson said: “You can’t ignore him, he’s an elected member of parliament. He’s a public figure. He’s a bridgehead, both to President Trump and to Elon Musk and others… National interest is served in all sorts of weird and wonderful ways.”