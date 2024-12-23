Hungary’s Orbán Slams Brussels’ ‘Idiotic Rules’ on Immigration

ROME — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán highlighted “irreconcilable differences” with the European Union Sunday, especially on questions of immigration and gender theory.

In his year-end state of the nation interview with Hungarian public television, Mr. Orbán said that “we will not allow them to turn Hungary into Magdeburg, by imposing their idiotic rules on us, which means letting in migrants who then turn our lives upside down.”

The prime minister was referring to the recent deadly Christmas market attack in the eastern German city of Magdeburg, perpetrated by a Saudi Arabian immigrant who worked as a psychiatrist and aided other asylum-seekers from his homeland.

Similarly, on Saturday Orbán told independent media in Budapest that “there is no doubt that there is a link” between migration and terrorism, contending that the EU leadership “wants Magdeburg to happen to Hungary, too.”

Last June, the European Court of Justice ordered Hungary to pay a fine of 200 million euros for failing to adhere to the EU’s immigration rules, and an additional 1 million euros per day until it brings its policies into line with EU law.

Orbán has pledged that Hungary would not change its migration and asylum policies regardless of any rulings from the EU’s top court, noting that such questions concern national sovereignty and are beyond the purview of Brussels.

In his interview with Hungarian television Sunday, the prime minister went on to note that there are other matters on which Hungary has “irreconcilable differences” of opinion with the EU, such as the question of “gender issues.”

“It’s no accident that we’re in court. We’re being sued,” he stated, for Hungary’s refusal to let gender-theory “activists” into schools.

“And we think it’s none of their business. We will never reconcile on this issue,” he said.

In the same interview, Orbán expressed confidence in the resurgence of patriotic movements in different parts of the world, pointing in particular to Trump’s November victory in the U.S.

“Brussels is a step behind; the world will change with Trump taking office, and the patriots will strengthen, reshaping the entire Western world,” Orbán said.

Last week, Hungarian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Levente Magyar, expressed a similar confidence that President Donald Trump’s return to office will mend the currently strained relations between the U.S. and Hungary.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News following Viktor Orbán’s meeting with Trump and Elon Musk in Florida, Magyar stressed Hungary’s misalignment with the Biden administration and its affinity with the new leadership, particularly on economic and strategic issues, such as resolving the Ukraine-Russia war.

