British Royals Step Out to Church in Symbolic End of Cancer-Struck 2024

2024 has been a year of medical drama for the British Royal Family, with the annual walk to church on the Sandringham estate marking an important anniversary.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were accompanied by Prince William and Catherine and their children as they walked to church for the Christmas day mass on the Sandringham estate, a long held tradition where the Royals meet the public on their way to worship. This year’s walk out is a particularly poignant one, given the church walk this day last year was the last time the Royals were seen together for months as major health scares and operations quickly followed.

It was not until weeks later, in mid-January 2024 that it was revealed shortly after Christmas Princess Catherine, (popularly known as Kate) the presumptive future Queen had gone into hospital for major abdominal surgery. This was followed by months out of the public eye — sparking fevered speculation in some quarters over what exactly had happened — and the later announcement that the first operation had discovered cancerous cells, further delaying her return to public life.

Yet just weeks later it was revealed the King too was undergoing treatment for cancer, prompting him too to suspend his public duties. The King’s treatment is still ongoing but was briefly suspended earlier this year so he could carry out his official duties with a tour of Australia. As well as being the King of the United Kingdom, Britain shares its monarchy with 15 Commonwealth Realms including Canada, Australia, Papua New Guinea, and New Zealand where Charles is the head of state.

While the King was supported today by his family — including the young princes and princesses George, Charlotte, and Louis — his brother Prince Andrew and son Prince Harry were absent, both having fallen from grace.

The King’s speech is the other public set-piece for Christmas day Royal watchers. As usual, it will be broadcast at 1500 GMT (1000 EST) but this year was recorded in a historic chapel, a break in convention from the long-standing tradition of Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.