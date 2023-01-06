Troubled California-based royal Harry, Duke of Sussex, has suggested that illegal drug abuse helped him see “the truth”, according to his memoir Spare.

While the Z-list style tell-all memoir, which also details such inglorious incidents as Harry losing his virginity outdoors to an older woman who treated him like a horse and being tossed into a dog food bowl by brother William during an argument over Meghan Markle’s alleged rudeness, was not supposed to be released until Tuesday, with pre-release publicity tightly controlled through tame legacy media journalists.

This plan has been thwarted by Spanish bookshops releasing the Spanish-language version of the memoir, however, with the press now awash with light write-ups of various sordid episodes in the woke royal’s life — including hard drug abuse from the age of 17.

“I was a 17-year-old willing to try almost anything that would upset the established order. At least that was what I was trying to convince myself of,” said Harry of the fact that he started doing lines of cocaine in 2002 — perhaps not aware of the fact that he still seems bent on upsetting the established order as a multi-millionaire in his late thirties.

Harry claims his brother "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor" during an argument over his "rude" wife Meghan. "I landed on the dog's bowl," Harry added, saying he called his therapist after the one-sided clash.

While cocaine made him feel “different” it did not, the prince recalls, make him notably happier — but taking magic mushrooms in California while drunk of tequila had a more profound impact.

Harry recalled seeing a bathroom rubbish bin appearing to stare at him and growing a head, while a toilet turned into a head as well and began talking to him — an incident he described as “the experience of a lifetime”. He also asked the moon to change his life.

Two years later he married Meghan Markle, now Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Harry also revealed that he is a long-term cannabis abuser, and that he believes psychedelic drugs helped him see there is “another world where the red mist d[oesn’t] exist”.

Red mist appears to be Prince Harry’s way of discussing anger or violence, perhaps a coping mechanism developed through his use of a therapist. In the book, he describes having seen “the red mist” inside his brother Prince William during the incident in which the heir apparent physically put him into a bowl of dog food.

The effect of being able to see “another world” is said to have stuck with the prince after the drugs wore off, leaving him with a conviction that his other world is ”just as real and twice as beautiful” as the real one, which is “not all there is.”

“Only the truth existed,” Harry opined.

"When someone who's marrying in, who should be a 'supporting act', is then stealing the limelight, or is doing the job better than the person who was born to do this, that upsets people, it shifts the balance" Harry suggested

