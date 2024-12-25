Man Arrested After Allegedly Driving Car Into Pedestrians in London

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly driving a car into four pedestrians in London in the early hours of Christmas morning.

The Metropolitan Police were called to the scene Shaftesbury Avenue, in Covent Garden shortly after midnight on Sunday following reports that a man was driving a car on the wrong side of the road.

Four pedestrians in the West End were injured, including one who was left in life-threatening condition, the BBC reports.

The Met said that they have arrested a 31-year-old male on suspicion of murder. The police said that the incident was isolated and that it was not terror-related.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said that it is believed that the suspect was previously involved in an “altercation at a nightclub prior to getting in his car and mounting the pavement.”

Cundy continued: “Officers responded quickly to this report, working closely with City of London Police to arrest a man within minutes. Detectives are quickly progressing enquiries as part of this investigation.”

“This has been confirmed as an isolated incident which is not terrorism related.”