(AFP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday urged Ukraine to have “realistic” expectations on territory as its fight against the Russian invasion heads into a fourth year, saying he saw no “quick and easy solution” to the conflict.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022, is currently occupying about 20 percent of the neighbouring country’s territory.

“There will be no quick and easy solution in Ukraine,” Macron said in a speech to French ambassadors gathered at the Elysee Palace.

US President-elect Donald Trump has promised to bring a swift end to nearly three years of fighting, without offering any concrete proposals for a ceasefire or peace deal.

Both sides are looking to secure a better position on the battlefield before Trump’s January 20 inauguration.

“The United States of America must help us to change the nature of the situation and convince Russia to come to the negotiating table”, Macron said.

The Europeans will have to offer “security guarantees” for Ukraine, he added.

“The new American president knows himself that the United States has no chance of winning anything if Ukraine loses,” Macron said.

He also warned that the credibility of Western countries would be “shattered” if they agreed to compromise on Ukraine because of “fatigue.”

“A capitulation by Ukraine cannot be good for Europeans and Americans,” the French president said.

Trump has described US assistance to Ukraine as wasteful, with his aides suggesting leveraging US assistance to force territorial concessions to Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed optimism in an interview published Sunday with US podcaster Lex Fridman that Trump will be able to force Russia into peace talks and end the war.