Attempt to reach out to young voters by UK’s ruling Labour Party spectacularly backfires after attempt to latch onto TikTok trend sees lyrics about sex with “young girls” posted just as the government tries to persuade an angry public it’s definitely taking child sexual exploitation by ‘grooming gangs’ seriously.

While figures like Nigel Farage have shown a strong social media game can translate into real-world support among younger voters, the governing UK Labour Party have learnt to their cost the dangers of engaging with content trends they don’t fully understand. Posting what is known as ‘A.I. slop’ — low-effort artificial intelligence-generated video for engagement — the video was meant to show “This Labour Government’s plan to change Britain for the better”.

Yet over the images of animals wearing clothes and messages like “you’ll feel safer with more police on the beat” was Brazilian musician DJ Holanda’s song Montagem Choral, and its explicit lyrics. While probably not appropriate at the best of times, the thuggish lyrics describing sex assaults on “young girls” come as the decades-long scandal of very young English girls groomed into gang rape by migrant communities explodes into the mainstream.

In Portuguese, the song proclaims: “Sit on the pot-crazy dick… Perfect combination is sex, beer and marijuana, The young girls are addicted… Just a punch in the young girl’s pussy”.

The video was posted on Sunday and was later deleted after internet users pointed out the lyrics. The Guardian cites a government spokesman who said: “This post is an adaptation of a viral social media trend and contains a mix of two music tracks. We acknowledge the translation of the lyrics is completely inappropriate. We apologise and the video has now been deleted.”