The Nigel Farage-led Reform UK party has tied for first place in a national poll for the first time in its history as the Westminster establishment parties continue to struggle.

A survey of 2,078 adults in Britain by the Find Out Now pollster found that the upstart populist Reform party has surged to 25 per cent in national support.

This was good for a joint lead with the governing leftist Labour Party, which also came in at 25 per cent, just over six months after sweeping to a large majority in the summer general election.

Meanwhile, the so-called Conservative Party, led by former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, languishes in third place with 20 per cent support.

While Farage’s party has previously ranked higher than either the Tories or Labour in various polls, the Find Out Now survey marks the first time that Reform has placed at the top of a poll.

Reform UK chairman Zia Yusuf said per The Express: “Reform has all the momentum in British politics, as this latest poll shows. This is the first time we have topped a national opinion poll, but it won’t be the last.”

An analysis of the poll conducted by Election Map UK found that if a general election mirrored the survey results, Reform would win 170 seats in the House of Commons, compared to 89 seats for the Tories, GB News reports. Currently, Farage’s Party has five MPs in parliament, while the Conservatives have 121.

Election Map UK said the survey results would see Labour hang on to 238 seats, down from 402. This would be far below the 326 needed to retain a majority in the Commons and demonstrates a worrying downward trend for the fledgling Labour government of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Just six months into office, Labour continues to bleed supporters amid failures to stem migration and to improve the British economy, two key pledges the party campaigned on before the July 4th election last year.

According to a separate survey this week, Reform leader Nigel Farage is the most trusted politician in the country to grow the economy at 24 per cent, compared to 20 per cent for Badenoch and just 16 per cent for Starmer’s Labour government.

Meanwhile, a seat-by-seat survey earlier this month found that 55 per cent of those who switched from Labour at the last election to Reform were primarily motivated by mass migration.