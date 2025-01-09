Nigel Farage is the most trusted person in Britain to lead the UK economy back to growth amid growing pessimism with the Labour government’s leftist agenda, a poll has found.

According to a survey from Freshwater Strategy on behalf of London’s business-focused City AM newspaper, 24 per cent of the public believe that Reform UK leader is “best placed to manage and grow the economy.”

In comparison, 20 per cent said the same of recently installed Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, and just 16 per cent still believe that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government is up to the job.

The survey went on to find that a staggering 72 per cent of voters believe the country is heading in the “wrong direction”, including 53 per cent of voters who backed the Labour Party at the general election last July.

Similarly, 75 per cent said they do not have confidence in the leftist government’s agenda and its ability to grow the economy, again including 52 per cent of 2024 Labour voters.

Commenting on the results, Freshwater’s country manager Matthew Lesh said that the poll would “make grim reading for Starmer” and that it pointed to “frosty attitudes from the British people”.

The poll “shows how the hope of change that was promised by Labour just last July has now turned to despair from voters,” he added.

Since coming to power, the Labour government has drawn criticism over its high-tax and spend agenda, imposing an additional £40 billion in taxes on the public, which was already suffering under a decades-high tax burden.

The record taxes imposed in October have thrown cold water on the promise from the party to prioritise economic growth.

Meanwhile, despite significantly raising taxes, Labour angered many by eliminating winter fuel subsidies for senior citizens and seeking to impose death taxes on family farms, driving farmers toward Reform and Farage, who have championed their cause.

Farage and Reform have also been taking supporters away from Labour on the issue of mass migration, with the government so far failing to stem the tide of illegal boat migration or meaningfully laid out plans to cut legal immigration, which hit nearly a net of a million last year, alone.

A mega poll conducted earlier this month found that 55 per cent of those who voted for Labour in July but now support Reform cited immigration as their primary motivation.