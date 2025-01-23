Left-wing German leader Olaf Scholz talks tough after yet another migrant attack in his country, expressing outrage the government — that he leads — did nothing to prevent the mass stabbing of kindergarten children yesterday.

Pro-mass migration leftist Olaf Scholz says “I am tired” of hearing of knife attacks by migrants “every few weeks” and demands to know “why the attacker was still in Germany”, where he has been Chancellor for three years. The comments come after a mass knife attack in the Bavarian town of Aschaffenburg on Wednesday where it is alleged an Afghan migrant knifeman identified in line with German privacy law for suspects as ‘Enamullah O.’ attacked a kindergarten group out for a walk.

While is said to have specifically targeted the children, adults who tried to stop him were also stabbed. Ultimately two people, including a two year old boy and an adult German who put himself between the knifeman and the children were killed, and several others were hospitalised with critical injuries. More details are now emerging about the suspect, who is said to have been reported to the police three times in the past for violence, and who was not supposed to be in the country at all, his departure from Germany having meant to have taken place in 2024.

Die Welt states last year he “repeatedly” stabbed a female Ukrainian refugee who lived in the same migrant accommodation but despite the involvement of police he was simply allowed to keep living there. In another case it is stated he grabbed a woman by the neck because “he wanted something sexual”.

He has apparently been referred to psychological help several times, apparently evidence enough for German police to insist the attack wasn’t terrorism.

Scholz appears to be taking a Keir Starmer-like approach to the attack, venting angrily about how unacceptable killing children is, casting blame at the government for having failed to act, while neatly side-stepping the fact he leads the government. In his sternly-worded response on social media on Wednesday afternoon Scholz blasted “talking is not enough”, yet he personally has has developed a reputation as one who talks but does not act, and who in any case will likely be out of power in a month anyway.

Scholz wrote: “I am tired of seeing such acts of violence happen here every few weeks – by perpetrators who actually came to us to find protection… The authorities must work urgently to find out why the attacker was still in Germany. The findings must be followed immediately – talking is not enough.”

A spokesman for the German Police Union responded to the Chancellor’s remarks: “The Chancellor himself has said that he is fed up with this news. Then the Chancellor should finally act! I am fed up with this political rhetoric and no measures behind it”.

As top German political commentator Anna Schneider puts it this morning, “Germany in an endless loop of government failure”.