The Danish government reportedly descended into “crisis mode” following a call between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, during which the U.S. leader is said to have forcefully reiterated America’s desire to acquire Greenland.

A report from the Financial Times, citing several unnamed European officials with knowledge of the call, said President Trump spoke with Prime Minister Frederiksen for around 45 minutes last week.

The officials said that Europe had assumed that Mr Trump’s demands that Denmark offer to sell Greenland to the U.S. were merely an opening negotiating tactic to push for more European NATO spending. However, following the call between Trump and Frederiksen, it became clear that the new administration in Washington is set on acquiring the self-governing island.

“The intent was very clear. They want it. The Danes are now in crisis mode,” one official said of the call, while another said: “The Danes are utterly freaked out by this.”

“It was a very tough conversation. He threatened specific measures against Denmark, such as targeted tariffs,” a former Danish official said.

Before his inauguration, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Denmark and, in response to a question from a journalist, said that he would not rule out military action to seize the island, which he has claimed is vital to U.S. national security interests, given its strategic location as well as its mineral deposits and access to the Arctic.

The issue has sparked backlash throughout Europe, with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot saying earlier this month that Paris considers Greenland “a territory of the European Union” and that France considers it to be “out of the question that the European Union could let other nations of the world, whoever they may be, attack its sovereign borders”.

Anders Vistisen, a Member of the European Parliament for the right-wing populist Danish People’s Party, went further, saying this week: “Dear President Trump, listen very carefully. Greenland has been part of the Danish Kingdom for 800 years. It is an integrated part of our country, it is not for sale. Let me put it in words you might understand, fuck off.”

While Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede has stressed that his self-governing territory of around 57,000 residents wants independence from the Kingdom of Denmark and does not want to be incorporated into America, Greenland is interested in expanding cooperation with the United States. He suggested that this could include increased defence partnerships in the Arctic and with American companies to access the island’s mineral wealth.

A White House National Security Council spokesman said: “President Trump has been clear that the safety and security of Greenland is important to the United States as China and Russia make significant investments throughout the Arctic region.

“The President is committed to not only protecting US interests in the Arctic but also working with Greenland to ensure mutual prosperity for both nations.”