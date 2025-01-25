A ‘pay for dates’ website has claimed that the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos set a record for the number of escorts hired by globalist elites.

While the mood of this year’s WEF meeting in the Swiss ski resort town was seemingly soured by Donald Trump’s inauguration in the United States, it apparently only increased the appetite for scandalous behaviour amongst the jet setting attendees.

Andreas Berger, spokesman for the Titt4tat paid dates platform, told the Daily Mail: “In terms of the number of bookings for commercial intimacy, it was another record year for us [at the WEF].

“Since the start of the WEF, we’ve seen around 300 women and trans women been booked in Davos and the surrounding area,” he added, saying that in comparison, the agency had around 170 bookings last year during the conference.

Berger also claimed that there has been a noticeable increase in the number of women being required to sign non-disclosure agreements — often in English — by their clients in Davos.

“We suspect that this is the consequence of recent news about sex parties in Hollywood,” he said.

Berger said that Titt4tat netted around CHF300,000 (£270,000/$337,000) in just the first three days of the WEF.

“But there are other providers and agencies. My estimate would be about 1 million CHF (£900,000/$1.1 million) in total,” he said.

The globalist get together has also come under criticism for other displays of opulence, including the number of attendees who arrive by private jet, while lecturing the rest of the world about the supposed climate crisis.

According to Euronews, private jet landings in Zurich — the nearest airport to Davos — surged by 170 per cent compared to the previous week, with 54 private jets landing on Monday, alone.