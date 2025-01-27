Switzerland Arrests, Deports ‘Electronic Intifada’ Director Ali Abunimah

Swiss authorities have arrested and deported Ali Abunimah, the executive director of the radical anti-Israel website Electronic Intifada, after he arrived in the country to speak at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Zurich.

Abunimah has a long history of radical activism. Most recently, he denied that Israeli women were raped during the Hamas terror attack of October 7, 2023, despite documentation of such assaults, in which most victims were killed.

Israeli news outlet i24 reported:

Ali Abunimah, executive director of the anti-Israel site Electronic Intifada, was arrested by Swiss police on Saturday in Zurich, where he was to participate in an event organized by the Palestine Committee Zurich. The arrest of the Palestinian-American occurred the day after his entry into the territory, following an initial interrogation by authorities. State councillor and head of the Department of Security, Mario Fehr, justified this decision to the newspaper NZZ: “We do not want an Islamist Jew-hater who calls for violence in Switzerland.” The entry ban was issued by the Fedpol, the federal police office, following a request from Zurich authorities. “Abunimah and his platform are a mouthpiece for Hamas,” said Thomas Patzko, board member of the organization Never Again Is Now. “On social media, he shares content from the armed wing of Hamas, and he mourns its ‘martyrs.'”

Though radical pro-Palestinian views are legal in the U.S. under the First Amendment, a new executive order by President Donald Trump directs authorities to block visas to individuals who support foreign terror organizations.

According to a report on the Electronic Intifada website, Abunimah was deported Monday.

He complained that the ceremonial president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, was welcomed in Davos while he, a terror supporter, had been ejected.

