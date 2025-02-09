Nigel Farage’s Reform UK passed the “incredible” milestone of 200,000 paid members on Sunday as the party shot down the idea of forming an election pact with Boris Johnson and the so-called Conservative Party.

Nigel Farage revealed on Sunday that his Reform UK party has now surpassed 200,000 members, just a little over a month after the upstart populist party overtook the Tories in terms of paid members.

Mr Farage hailed the news on his X social media account as “an incredible achievement for our party”.

It comes as multiple polls have found that the Reform party is the most popular of any in the United Kingdom.

On Monday, YouGov became the first major pollster to publish a survey showing the Farage party on top of the polls. Reform surged to 25 per cent, the governing Labour Party fell to 24 per cent, and the faltering Tories slid further to 21 per cent.

This was followed by an MRP poll conducted by PLMR and Electoral Calculus on Friday, which put Farage’s party at 24 per cent, with both the Labour and Conservative parties trailing at 23 per cent.

Reform’s membership numbers have previously sparked controversy, with Tory leader Kemi Badenoch accusing Farage’s party of falsifying its data in December after Reform claimed to have surpassed the traditional party of government in terms of paid members. Multiple news outlets rejected Badenoch’s assertions after being given access to Reform’s books.

Despite the growing animosity between Reform and the Tories, the Mail on Sunday claimed that sources close to Farage suggested that the Brexit leader would be willing to form a “mega party” with former Tory Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Conservatives “in the national interest” of defeating the left-wing Labour Party.

Ahead of the 2019 general election, Farage stood down his then-named Brexit Party to help Johnson achieve a strong majority in the House of Commons to finally “get Brexit done”. However, after Johnson decided to usher in lax immigration rules, resulting in record numbers of migrants flooding into the country, the Reform Party rejected the idea of working together again on multiple occasions.

On Sunday, Reform firmly shot down the idea of a “mega party” pact with Johnson and the Tories, saying in a statement: “There are absolutely no circumstances in which Reform would ever do a pact with Boris Johnson or the Conservative Party.

“Johnson was responsible for the betrayal of Brexit, threw open Britain’s borders and collapsed standards in public life through his lack of integrity.

“Reform intends to win the next election, repair the damage caused by Johnson, the Tories and Labour. We will then return Britain to greatness.”