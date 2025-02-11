E.U. Leaders Tell Trump to Brace for ‘Firm’ Response to U.S. Tariffs

You don’t scare us. That was the message from European Union (E.U.) chief Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

She had plenty of brave-talking company as the trade bloc erupted at Trump’s news.

AFP reports German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the E.U. would present a united front and “act together as the largest market in the world.”

Trump signed proclamations late on Monday to raise tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports to 25 percent without exceptions or exemptions.

A White House official said the measures would take effect on March 4, despite warnings from Europe and China.

“I deeply regret the U.S. decision to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports,” European Commission president von der Leyen said in a statement.

“Unjustified tariffs on the E.U. will not go unanswered — they will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures. The EU will act to safeguard its economic interests. We will protect our workers, businesses and consumers,” she added.

E.U. trade chief Maros Sefcovic warned it was “a lose–lose scenario”, warning tariffs were “economically counterproductive”.

“By imposing tariffs, the U.S. will be taxing its own citizens, raising costs for its own business, and fuelling inflation,” he told the E.U. parliament in Strasbourg, France, according to AFP.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned in an interview aired Sunday to go head-to-head with Trump over the tariffs though he also said the United States should focus its efforts on China.

Around 25 percent of European steel exports go to the United States, according to consultancy Roland Berger.

The U.S. president indicated further additional customs duties could be on the way for cars, pharmaceuticals and computer chips.