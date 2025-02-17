Australian Lawmaker Decries Criticism of Nurses Making Vile anti-Semitic Remarks

Australian Senator Fatima Payman claimed Sunday a “double standard” is at play in the outrage over two Sydney nurses caught on camera making vile anti-Semitic remarks.

Payman spoke out after nurses Ahmed ‘Rashid’ Nadir and Sarah Abu Lebdeh told Israeli influencer Max Veifer they would kill their Jewish patients in a video that went viral, as Breitbart News reported.

Senator Payman said what the nurses did was wrong and “thankfully no Israeli patient was killed” but called for critics to move on.

“They made a terrible comment yet are been treated as if they have committed the absolute worst crime imaginable,” Senator Payman said. “These individuals have been fired, banned from ever working as nurses again, raided by police, placed under the most intense public scrutiny and now (they are) the ones being hospitalised; they’ve apologised, they have been punished.

“What is the end goal here? What exactly are we trying achieve? Justice or just public humiliation?

“We never see the same level of anger and vitriol when the roles are reversed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Senator Fatima Payman – Australia’s Voice (@senatorfatimapayman)

Last year, Senator Payman refused to declare the actions of Hamas on October 7 were an act of terrorism or an act of resistance as she was grilled on her fledgling political party.

Police are yet to lay charges against Nadir and Abu Lebdeh, six days after the video went viral.

Neither party has been interviewed by police investigating the matter, with co-accused Ahmed “Rashid” Nadir claiming he needs time to recover for the sake of his “mental health.”