British government data has revealed that foreigners commit sexual crimes at over a 70 per cent higher rate than the settled populations of England and Wales.

While the government continues to refuse to provide detailed information on the ethnic and migration background of criminals, figures released under Freedom of Information requests by the Centre for Migration Control have shown that certain groups of foreigners are far more likely to commit sex crimes and that migrants overall are far more likely than native Britons to be convicted of such offences.

According to the data revealed in The Telegraph newspaper, nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of all sexual offences, including rape, between 2021 and 2023 in Britain were committed by migrants or by offenders with an “unknown” nationality. This comes despite migrants making up around 9.3 per cent of the population.

Analysis of the figures from the Centre for Migration Control found that the prevalence of sexual offenders varied wildly among different groups of people, with North Africans being 6.6 times more likely than Britons to be convicted of sex crimes, followed by Middle Easterners at 3.8 times higher of a rate, and Sub-Saharan Africans at 2.6 times the rate.

The think tank found that there were 87 foreign ethnic groups in the country with a higher rate of sex crime convictions than the native British population. In total, foreigners were 71 per cent more likely than Britons to be convicted of a sex crime.

The government figures found that people from Afghanistan and the African nation of Eritrea were more than 20 times more likely to commit a sex offence than the native population.

Migrants were also found to be vastly overrepresented in crime overall, with over 100,000 migrants being convicted of a serious crime in Britain between 2021 and 2023. The think tank said that there were 66 different nationalities with higher crime rates than the native-born public.

Albanians, with a conviction rate of 4,028 per 10,000 of their census population in England and Wales, were by far the most likely to be convicted of a crime, and over 30 times higher than the 136 per 10,000 rate for native Britons. Albanians were followed by migrants from Moldova, the Congo, Namibia, and Somalia in terms of conviction rate.

The research director at the Centre for Migration Control, Rob Bates, noted that not all immigration is the same, with certain countries producing far fewer migrant criminals. For example, migrants from former British Dominions such as Australia, Canada and New Zealand all having a lower conviction rate of those born in Britain.

“There is vast variation in the economic contribution of different nationalities coming to the UK, and it is the same when it comes to the issue of criminality. But we now have an immigration system that processes a would-be migrant from, say, Afghanistan, in the same way as one from New Zealand, Canada or Australia,” Bates said.

“We have been forced to endure thousands of socially destructive crimes for rape, violence, robbery, fraud, and drug offences that would simply not have blighted our communities were it not for mass migration,” he added.

“The elephant in the room cannot be ignored any longer. Our streets are objectively less safe. People now report petty crime to their followers on social media rather than to the police, drug gangs operated with impunity, and you are probably more likely to see a weapon on the streets of London than you are a police officer.”

The vast disparity in outcomes for migrants from different countries has led some to suggest that the government curtail immigration from countries with a high percentage of offenders and prioritise immigration from countries with low levels of criminality. Others have called for the Home Office to publish annual figures on migrant criminality to allow the British public to understand the connection between crime and mass migration policies.