A classified dossier submitted to the British government at the outset of the COVID-19 crisis found that the virus had been engineered in the infamous Wuhan lab in China, but the medical establishment sought to dismiss the findings, a report claims.

The former head of Britain’s MI6 international spy agency, Sir Richard Dearlove, reportedly submitted a top-secret report to Boris Johnson’s government in March of 2020 — the month in which the UK instituted its first national lockdown — that asserted that Communist China was spreading false claims that the virus had emerged from a wet market in Wuhan.

The report, compiled by intelligence experts and top academics, found that Beijing had altered samples of the virus to further the claim that COVID-19 was a naturally occurring disease rather than one developed by man.

Yet the document, seen by The Mail on Sunday, stated that “it is now beyond reasonable doubt that COVID-19 was engineered in the Wuhan Institute of Virology”.

‘Lord’ Patrick Vallance, the Government’s chief scientific adviser at the time, has been accused of suppressing the so-called lab leak theory and of ignoring the report from Dearlove over concerns of “offending” Beijing or putting research funding at risk.

Vallance, who regularly appeared beside Boris Johnson during public briefings throughout the coronavirus crisis, is reported to have attended an international teleconference in February 2020. Following this, the scientific community began to downplay the possibility of the virus having escaped from the Wuhan lab, which focussed on similar types of coronaviruses.

Now serving as the Labour government’s science minister, Vallance has faced calls to come clean about what he knew and when. Former government minister Steve Baker said that Vallance should “be fully transparent about what he knew and why he chose to be among those who avoided inconvenient questions.”

Commenting on the government’s response to his dossier, Sir Richard said: “Boris [Johnson] himself was persuaded by its argument. But the weight of the Government’s scientific establishment, already signed up to the Chinese narrative, prevailed.”

Speaking to the paper, a source said to be close to former PM Johnson, who writes for the sister paper Daily Mail, claimed that the British scientific establishment publicly rejected the lab leak theory as to not draw the ire of Anthony Fauci, who then served as the head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which was a major funder of the Wuhan laboratory including for “gain-of-function” research on coronaviruses.

“The truth is that the Covid-19 virus was not just Chinese but also partly American. It was a Chimerican chimera. So Vallance and the others clung to the wet market/bat/pangolin theory long after it had begun to look ridiculous,” the source said.

The report from the MoS comes after German media revealed earlier this month that Berlin’s BND foreign spy service had concluded in 2020, with an 80 to 95 per cent certainty, that the virus had emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Despite the apparent consensus among top intelligence officials surrounding the lab leak theory, it was long dismissed as a “conspiracy theory” and was used as a pretext for the Biden administration to pressure social media companies into censoring so-called disinformation.

In 2023, Donald Trump called for Beijing to pay “reparations” to the rest of the world for the damages caused by the leak of the virus, but also for covering up its origins and initially its properties, which he argued led to countless more deaths and financial ramifications.

“Their lies and deception killed any opportunity to stop this deadly global catastrophe at the start. Add to that the probability that the virus emerged from a Chinese government lab, and may even have been engineered by Chinese government scientists, and it is clear that the nations of the world are not just owed a massive apology; they are owed massive damages,” Trump argued.

“To collect this compensation, nothing should be off the table—tariffs, taxes, and a global summit on reparations,” he said.