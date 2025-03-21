Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Friday the U.S. should prepare for a “hard slap” if it dares challenge Tehran, after President Donald Trump warned of possible military action against the Islamic republic.

“The Americans should know threats will get them nowhere when confronting Iran,” Khamenei said in his live annual televised speech marking Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

AFP reports he said Americans “and others should know that if they do anything malign to the Iranian nation, they will get a hard slap.”

The warning echoes a long standing Iranian opposition to everything the U.S. is involved in with threats made on an almost monthly basis against both Washington’s interests and Israel.

Earlier in March, Trump said he had written to Khamenei, urging negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear programme and warning of potential military action if it refuses.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the letter was “more of a threat”, but also said it appeared to offer opportunities.

Araghchi added Tehran is weighing its response which will be issued in the coming days, the AFP report notes.

Khamenei has previously dismissed Trump’s overtures for talks, accusing the U.S. president of attempting to deceive global public opinion by portraying the United States as willing to negotiate and Iran as unwilling to engage.

Trump, who began his second term in January, has reinstated his policy of “maximum pressure” against Tehran.