Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has conceded that U.S. Vice President JD Vance ‘had a point on migration’, although she stuck to the Euro-orthodoxy that Russia is the greatest threat to the continent of all.

“Security is also about what is going on in your local community”, says Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen in an interview that illustrates how she has bucked the trend for European centre-left Social Democrats losing power in recent years, apparently by bowing to public demand for border control and deportations.

The comments came in an interview with Politico which reported that while she “unfortunately” found herself disagreeing with VP Vance during his famous Munich speech when he said the greatest threat to Europe was mass migration, nevertheless “Still, he had a point… she conceded”.

In comments that would be remarkable from a mainstream left-wing leader in practically any European country except Denmark, Frederiksen told the publication: “I consider this mass migration into Europe as a threat to the daily life in Europe”. Her objection to mass migration is precisely because of her left-wing views and consequent concern for the working class, she explained, going on to say: “No matter if you look at statistics on crimes or if you look at problems on the labour market, insecurity in local communities, it is the most vulnerable who experience the consequences”.

There is no contradiction here, Frederiksen said, even if most European left-wing leaders would strongly disagree. She continued, Politico reported: “I totally believe in equal opportunities and a Scandinavian welfare model with a tax-paid education, social benefits and health care. But for me that’s only one traditional pillar of being a social democrat… Being in control of migration is the second pillar.”

Politico notes, rightly, that Mette Frederiksen stands out in Europe as a rare social democrat still in office, and says this is precisely because she quickly learnt to act on migration, not ignore it. She said:

The message that our populations in almost all European countries have tried to send to politicians through the years: Please get in control [of] our borders and be decisive on migration… If I ask people about security and their security concerns, many of them will reply that Russia and defending Europe is top of mind right now. But security is also about what is going on in your local community… If I ask people about security and their security concerns, many of them will reply that Russia and defending Europe is top of mind right now. But security is also about what is going on in your local community.

Mette Frederiksen appears to get a free pass from the international media on her border policy, precisely because she is the left-wing establishment in her country. In other European nations where the legacy left has stuck to its guns on unlimited migration and open borders, upstart left-wingers offering an alternative have been smeared as dangerous left-wing ‘populists’. In Germany, for instance, the anti-mass-migration but pro-generous welfare BSW party missed out on parliamentary seats by a fraction of a per cent in last months’ election, and almost certainly would have crossed the threshold without the saturation of German media with attack pieces in the days leading up to the vote, its party leader believes.

Indeed, the BSW was banned from even attending the Munich Security Conference where Vance made his comments on the threat of mass migration to Europe hollowing out the continent from within while its leaders gazes are focussed resolutely eastwards to Moscow.

At that meeting, Vance had told the stunned audience of world leaders:

Of all the pressing challenges that the nations represented here face, I believe there is nothing more urgent than mass migration. Today, almost one in five people living in [Germany] moved here from abroad…. No voter on this continent went to the ballot box to open the floodgates to millions of unvetted immigrants.

Denmark cracking down on mass migration to preserve the national way of life did not start with Frederiksen and predates her leadership, but she has undeniably carried it forward during her years in power. As long reported at Breitbart News, Denmark has moved to crack down on ‘non-Western young men harassing native Danes’, has pursued a ‘zero asylum seeker‘ policy, and has moved to counter parallel societies by banning migrant ghettoization.

Denmark has been paying migrants to go home and not come back, offering Syrians 200,000 kronor (€27,000, $28,300, £22,400) to leave with its repatriation law and has collaborated with other European nations on organising deportation flights.