President Donald Trump has signalled a willingness to see the United States join Britain’s Commonwealth, a voluntary association comprised of mostly former British colonies led by King Charles III.

A report from the top-selling Sun newspaper in Britain claimed that President Trump would be presented with an offer from King Charles during his historic second state visit to the UK to join the Commonwealth of Nations.

The Commonwealth is a network of 56 nations, primarily drawn from former members of the British Empire, which aims to promote “mutually advantageous” relationships between independent nations based on shared heritage and common values.

At the heart of the group are 15 “Commonwealth Realms,” including the United Kingdom and other nations that still have King Charles as their Head of State, such as the Anglosphere nations of Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, which already have close ties with the U.S. through the Five Eyes intelligence sharing network.

Responding to the article from The Sun on Friday evening, President Trump remarked on the reported plans to invite the United States to join the Commonwealth: “I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!”

The idea of inviting the United States to join the group was first floated during Trump’s first term in the White House. However, the plans were shelved during the presidency of Joe Biden, who was often described as one of America’s most anti-British presidents in modern history.

On the other hand, President Trump has been seen as one of the most pro-British presidents, having been an ardent ally of the Brexit independence movement and a staunch supporter of the Royal Family, particularly of Queen Elizabeth II. Trump, whose mother was born on the Scottish Isle of Lewis, is expected to become the first modern U.S. President to have two state visits to Britain after being invited last month by King Charles. The visit is expected to take place next year.

Should the United States join the Commonwealth, it could serve to increase America’s influence in Africa, with 21 of the current 56 member nations coming from the continent.

Influence in Africa, the home of many resource-rich areas, is widely considered to be of increasing importance in countering the rise of Communist China, which has sought to effectively bribe its way through its Belt and Road debt trap diplomacy scheme to gain control of resources such as rare earth minerals.

Joining the Commonwealth would also likely further solidify the “special relationship” between America and Britain. It might also be a venue through which Washington could negotiate beneficial trading arrangements and serve as a counterbalance to the ongoing trade disputes with the European Union. During his first term, President Trump frequently spoke in support of crafting a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK.

Unlike the globalist project of the EU, which President Trump has long been critical of and recently claimed was created to “screw” the United States, the Commonwealth has no power to infringe upon the sovereignty of member states or impose diktats on nations as Brussels has within the EU.

However, the Trump administration may be at odds with some of the Commonwealth’s stated goals, such as supporting the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, which President Trump withdrew the United States from in one of his first acts after being inaugurated in January. Unlike Queen Elizabeth, King Charles has long openly expressed his support for the green agenda.

Nevertheless, President Trump has often expressed fondness for the British Monarch, previously saying that King Charles is a “really good person”.