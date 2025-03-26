Britain’s radical green agenda has been accused of being “stained with blood” as leftist Labour MPs voted down a bill to ban the government from buying solar panels made by slaves.

Prime Minsiter Sir Keir Starmer’s government whipped Labour MPs on Tuesday to vote against an amendment to prohibit the publicly owned GB Energy company from buying solar panels where there is “credible evidence” of the use of modern slavery, as is the case in the Communist China controlled area of Xinjiang, alternatively known as East Turkestan.

Apparently considering the Net Zero green agenda to be a higher priority than the fate of millions of persecuted Uyghur minorities in China, not a single Labour MP broke with the government to vote for the amendment, which was ultimately voted down by a margin of 314 votes to 198, The Telegraph reported.

The government said that rather than instituting a ban on solar panels produced by slaves, they would take some measures to limit the exposure of the British energy infrastructure to such practices, such as potentially creating a role within GB Energy to examine “ethical supply chains and modern slavery”.

The decision by the government to shut down the amendment came despite urgent pleas from Dorit Oliver-Wolff, a Holocaust survivor, whose father was never seen again after being sent to a Labour camp for being Jewish.

Ahead of the vote, the 89-year-old wrote to the government according to The Sun: “It is with the Great British Energy Bill that an unmissable opportunity is presented to your government – to show the world that the UK will not become a dumping ground for modern slavery.”

“I have spent my life sharing my story, hoping that ‘never again’ would become more than a platitude,” Oliver-Wolff added, “But I have seen how ‘never again’ too often means ‘again and again’.”

“The renewable energy sector is stained with the blood of Uyghur forced labour,” she lamented.

There have long been credible accusations against Communist China of exploiting slave Uyghur Muslim labour in Xinjiang to produce solar panels.

For example, a 2021 report from the human rights magazine Bitter Winter found that over 80 per cent of global polysilicon, a crucial component in many solar panels, is “produced in China, overwhelmingly in Xinjiang.”

The report noted that just four factories in Xinjiang account for around half of the world’s supply of polysilicon and that those factories are “located suspiciously close” to the concentration camps where millions of Uyghurs have been imprisoned, and reportedly subjected to torture, forced abortions, forced sterilisation, organ harvesting, and slave labour.

The Bitter Winter report went on to note that even solar panels produced outside of China may be, in part, made with Uyghur slave labour if they contain polysilicon.

Commenting on the decision by the Labour government to block the ban on slave-produced solar panels, shadow energy secretary Andrew Bowie said: “It was on this day in 1807 that the Abolition of the Slave Trade Act received royal assent… And 218 years on, Labour MPs are going to be whipped to allow the state to directly fund imports of goods built by slave labour in China.”

Former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who was personally sanctioned by Beijing for raising the plight of the Uyghurs, added: “Many in this House will not stop until the Government faces up to one thing and one thing only: not one life through modern slavery is worth a lower cost of a solar panel.”