Over two-thirds of the British public believe that their country is “broken” as more are looking to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party to enact fundamental changes to how the government handles issues like migration, the economy, and the healthcare system.

A poll from Survation reported by The Sun newspaper has found that 68 per cent of respondents think that “Britain is broken” compared to just 23 per cent who disagreed and nine per cent who were unsure.

The survey found that immigration is seen as the issue that needs the most radical change in approach to be solved by the government at 32 per cent, followed by the National Health Service (NHS) at 31 per cent, and the economy at 18 per cent.

In terms of the most pressing issue on the minds of voters before they head to the polls for local council elections in England next month, the cost of living crisis topped the list for 53 per cent of respondents, followed by immigration (35), health (32), the economy (28) and crime (23 per cent).

The public’s grim view of the state of affairs will likely serve as a worrying sign for the Westminster establishment parties, with Nigel Farage’s insurgent Reform party holding a 16-point lead over Labour on which party “represents real change”. This has coincided with Reform surging from 18 to 30 per cent support since last year’s election, while the governing Labour Party has slumped from 39 per cent to 27 per cent.

Farage also has a personal advantage over Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, including on who the public believes would make the best leader by a margin of 26 to 25 per cent. Meanwhile, just 12 per cent said fledgling Tory leader Kemi Badenoch would make the best PM.

Farage also leads all party heads for the question “who is the stronger leader”, besting Starmer by 35 to 26 per cent.

The Reform boss also leads Starmer on key policy areas, such as immigration, on which he holds an 18 point advantage. He also leads the PM by 15 points on who would enact “radical decisions” to fix the nations problems, and by ten points in terms of who would be the strongest in “standing up for Britain”.

Concerningly for the poorly named Labour Party, Farage also holds an eight-point advantage over Starmer in terms of who best represents the desires of the working class.

There are worrying signals for the similarly poorly named Conservative party — the traditional party of government now relegated to the opposition benches — as 44 per cent saw Reform as the biggest threat to the left-wing government, compared to just 26 per cent for the Tories.

The survey comes just over two weeks before voters are set to select over 1,600 new councillors in the local elections in England. While the government suspended many elections, in those which will see votes on May 1st, Reform currently stands in first place at 29 per cent, followed by the Conservatives at 24 per cent, and Labour languishing in third at 20 per cent.

Daniel Friderichs of Friderichs Advisory Partners, which commissioned the poll, said: “Now we know why the Prime Minister has been increasing his attacks on Reform UK in recent weeks and months. Nigel Farage is a clear threat to Keir Starmer’s premiership.”

Speaking from Durham on Tuesday, Nigel Farage said that Reform is “planting our tanks” in Red Wall areas of the country that traditionally voted Labour, but which have become disaffected following Brexit and Labour’s transition to becoming a party dominated by elitists in London rather than the working class.