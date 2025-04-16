A suspected illegal migrant from Afghanistan appeared in court this week, facing accusations of threatening to kill Nigel Farage.

Fayaz Khan, 25, of no fixed abode, was brought before the Westminster magistrates’ court on Tuesday in London on charges of threats to kill, the BBC reported.

The court was told that Khan allegedly made several warnings to harm Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on social media in October of last year.

Prosecutor David Burns asserted that Khan had posted a video to the TikTok platform, in which he allegedly said that he would come to England and would “find Mr Farage to make him stop talking about him”.

During the same video, the prosecution accused the Afghan national of using his hands to make the shape of a gun while saying “pop pop”.

In addition to being accused of making threats to kill, Khan was charged with using a public communication network to cause annoyance, anxiety, or inconvenience.

In a statement to the court, Mr Farage said that the alleged threats had “caused significant distress”, according to The Telegraph.

Khan, who appeared before the court with a translator for the Dari dialect of Persian common to Afghanistan, did not offer a plea on Tuesday.

He has been remanded in His Majesty’s Prison Elmley in Kent and will appear at Southwark Crown Court in May.

After being arrested upon his arrival in England, Khan has been separately charged of allegedly illegally migrating to the UK.